Thursday, Dec. 12
‘A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER’: Dec. 12-16; various holiday activities around Somers Point, including a parade, tree lightings, stage performances, live music and more; various locations in Somers Point. 609-927-2053 or SPUnique.Weebly.com.
AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Dec. 22; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Youth Group is selling hundreds of high quality, fresh-cut Christmas trees; proceeds benefit local Catholic charities; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 200 Wilson Ave., Linwood. 609-927-1154 or OurLadyOfSorrows.us.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will be running its own promotion, from discounts to food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
HOLIDAYS DINNER AT CAREME’S: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Academy of Culinary Arts students will prepare and present a five-course gourmet holiday dinner; Careme’s Gourmet Restaurant, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $36 adults, $26 students. 856-694-2887 or AmericanVegan.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; 100 Christmas trees light up over Lake Meone; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
OC ARTS CENTER POTTERY & MOSAICS SALE: daily through Dec. 14; pottery and mosaics sale, handmade items by local artists; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
MAD BATTER WINE DINNER: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; five-course holiday menu paired with wines; The Mad Batter, 19 Jackson St., Cape May, $75. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE DAY WITH SANTA PAWS: noon to 2 p.m.; bring one donation item for Beacon, and receive a $20 Fischer Flowers gift card and a free photo with Santa Paws and your pet; rain/snow date is Dec. 21; Fischer Flowers, 2322 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-390-7946.
CHRISTMAS CANDLELIGHT HOUSE TOUR: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 28; self-guided walking tour; features homes, inns, hotels and churches decorated for the holidays, plus caroling, strolling musicians and good old-fashioned cheer; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $40. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
GRACE LUTHERAN COOKIE WALK: 9 a.m. to noon; cookies are all homemade; $8 per pound; apple pies, crafts, holiday items and decadent hot chocolate for sale; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-404-0257 or GraceLutheranSPNJ.org.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LOWER TOWNSHIP ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; floats, bands, community groups and brightly decorated fire trucks; Bayshore Road from Breakwater Road to Rosehill Parkway, North Cape May. 609-827-8771 or TownshipOfLower.org.
LUNCH & LEARN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; hear talks on popular topics of history, culture and the arts over lunch; Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburg Ave., Cape May, $20. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
NICK FEDOROFF COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: noon to 3 p.m.; join Santa, the City of Cape May Police Department, and the City of Cape May for free holiday fun; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9539.
Monday, Dec. 16
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS CHOCOLATE INDULGENCE: 6 to 9 p.m.; indulge in the making of Chocolate Soufflés, Chocolate Crème Brûlée, and a Chocolate Decadence Torte; Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays landing, $75. 609-343-5655 or Altantic.edu/Workforce.
ATLANTIC COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY SWEET SALE: 3 to 6 p.m.; holiday home-baked cookies, breads, candies; sold by the pound; proceeds benefit the ACHS; Atlantic County Historical Society Museum, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
WORLD ABOVE WELCOMES THE JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 7 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Poets Collective welcomes the Jersey Cape Writers; open mic, participants read one poem that is less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463
Saturday, Dec. 28
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Saturday, Jan. 4
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Kids Stuff
Saturday, Dec. 14
FAMILY GINGERBREAD CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; enjoy stories and decorate a gingerbread house using candies, icing and graham crackers; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE CRAFT: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy stories and decorate a gingerbread house with supplies; bring an empty, clean, dry pint or half-pint milk or juice carton for each child attending; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Sunday, Dec. 15
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon; visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet; Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $20 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, $5 ages 2 and younger who are dining. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Music
Thursday, Dec. 12
HOLIDAY CAROLING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by the Grass Roots Ukulele Club; Ocean City Free Library and Community Center, 17th Street and Simpson Avenue, Ocean City. 610-993-8584.
IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA: 7 to 9 p.m.; produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada; features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $25, $35. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
STONE FLOWER: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Santana tribute band; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $27 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
CAPE MAY HOLIDAY RECEPTION AND CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; traditional Christmas music with the 55-voice Angelus Chorus, Tapestry String Quartet, and Tenor John Taylor; directed by Richard Stanislaw; St Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St, Ocean City. 609-226-4003 or AngelusChorus.org.
HOLIDAY SONGS WITH THE FIDDLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m.; students and professional musicians from the Music Studio in Linwood will perform traditional Celtic Christmas songs; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
QUIET STORM: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; classic rhythm and blues, doo wop and soul; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
CHANCEL CHOIR CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 4 to 5:15 p.m.; traditional Christmas carols presented by the Chancel Choir of Central United Methodist Church; features an original Christmas cantata, “The Light of the World” with words and music by Donald T. Kelly; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.
CHRISTMAS LESSONS AND CAROLS: 3:45 to 5 p.m.; choirs and friends of Church of the Advent and Cape May Presbyterian Church, along with their English Handbell Choirs, will join to offer the traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols; reception will follow; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, free will offering taken. 609-884-3065.
ROCK THIS TOWN ORCHESTRA: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; modern swing rock-Americana band playing timeless songs with an energetic edge; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $35 advance, $43 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
SUITE INSPIRATION’S GALA CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; homemade refreshments after the concert; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, free admission, donations welcome for the Maureen Senese Memorial Scholarship fund. 609-748-1583 or SuiteInspiration.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8 p.m.; “Let the Bells Ring!” Christmas concert; Parish of St. John Neumann, 680 Town Bank Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-884-1656 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
CAPE SHORE CHORUS PRESENTS HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Cape Shore Sweet Adelines; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, Dec. 19
CHERISH THE LADIES: ‘CELTIC CHRISTMAS’: 7 to 9 p.m., Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $48 – $35. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Rich Chiemingo; medley of traditional and modern songs of the season and the stories behind their creation; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Theater
Thursday, Dec. 12
‘BROADWAY FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A MUSICAL REVUE’: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 13, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15; celebrate the holidays Broadway style; presented by the OCC Repertory Theatre Company; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $15, $12 seniors and kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
‘THE GREAT TREE AND OTHER TALES BY ZONA GALE’: 8 to 10 p.m. Dec. 12, 13, 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 14; American classic Christmas stories adapted and performed by Gayle Stahlhuth; First Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $28 general, $20 full-time students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org/East-Lynne.
Saturday, Dec. 14
LIVING NATIVITY: 1 to 2 p.m.; presented by First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing; Memorial Park, Main Street, Mays Landing. 609-625-9446.
THE NUTCRACKER: 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m., Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $12 adults, $10 kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Saturday, Dec. 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Nature
