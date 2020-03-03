Thursday, March 5
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
Friday, March 6
CARDINAL SUPPER CLUB: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; with Chef Michael Brennan, featured on The Food Network; second annual Cardinal Supper Club dinner; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $75. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
FIRE PIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays; live music from local musicians, sample local wines; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, no cover charge. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Saturday, March 7
CHEER TECH’S SPIRIT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS & WORLD BID: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 8, Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 856-783-7611.
INDOOR ROWING REGATTA: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Greenhead Sprints Indoor Rowing Regatta; participants race 2,000 meters on brand-new Concept II ergometers, or rowing machines; multiple age divisions; North School, East Evans Boulevard and Lafayette Place, Brigantine, $20. 609-457-9004 or BrigantineRowingClub.org or RegattaCentral.com.
LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL SCREENING: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; screening of “Birds of Passage” hosted by the LBI Historical Museum; LBI Historical Museum, 129 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, $5 online, $7 at door, free members. LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Sunday, March 8
ATLANTIC CITY RESTAURANT WEEK: March 8 through 13; more than 75 restaurants and menus to choose from; multiple restaurants in Atlantic County; $15.20 lunch, $35.20 dinner. 609-449-7156 or ACRestaurantWeek.com.
COUNTRY LINE DANCING: 6 to 9 p.m.; dinner, beverages; Jersey Cowgirls play your favorite country songs; BYOB; dance instructor Michelle will lead the dances; Fitzpatricks Restaurant, 650 New Road, Somers Point, $5. 609-442-9798.
TASTE OF THE TOWN: 3 to 6 p.m.; 17th annual Taste of the Town hosted by the Hammonton Education Foundation; live music, basket auction, 50/50; more than a dozen eateries and vendors will offer signature dishes; Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road, Hammonton, $25 adults, $10 students. 609-839-9527 or 609-839-6502.
Monday, March 9
ART WORKSHOP: WATERCOLORS: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; complete two small flower watercolor projects; with Carol Anne Futrell from Maverick Art Studio; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DECOUPAGE 101: 2 to 3 p.m.; learn the art of decorating objects with paper cut-outs while creating your own Happiness Jar; hosted by local artist, Nikki Myers; Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free for Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust survivors. 609-822-1109 or JFSAtlantic.org.
MARGATE SOUL LINE DANCING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through March 23; learn to line dance with Monica and Denise; Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, $7. 609-822-2285.
MOSAICS FOR BEGINNERS: 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through March 24, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $180 members, $210 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, March 10
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, March 11
SCOSA TOUR & ART ACTIVITY: PAINT-A-POT: 12:30 to 3 p.m.; Noyes Museum tour, SCOSA lecture, painting class; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Sunday, March 15
WATERCOLOR CLASSES: 3 to 5 p.m.; beginners and explorers Welcome; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30 per class, extra $5 for materials. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Thursday, March 19
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; food, music, art exhibits, refreshments; various locations, Downtown Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Saturday, March 28
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Kids Stuff
Saturday, March 7
BEGINNER PHOTOGRAPHY CLASSES: noon to 1:30 p.m. March 7, 14; for ages 8 to 12; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Tuesday, March 10
COMIC BOOK SUPER HERO ART CLASSES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 10, April 14, May 12; for ages 9 to 13; art educators, in collaboration with a Murphy Writing instructor and Noyes Museum staff, will conduct art and story writing classes inspired by popular youth literature; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or NoyesMuseum.EventBrite.com.
Friday, March 13
SECOND FRIDAY: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; live music, refreshments, snacks, guest artists and more; The Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Music
Thursday, March 5
JIM KWESKIN: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; founder of the legendary 1960s Jim Kweskin Jug Band; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Friday, March 6
‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
THE KEYES-BERGSON-HOOKS BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $27 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, March 7
ROOMFUL OF BLUES: 7:30 p.m.; celebrating the March 13 release of their new Alligator Records CD, “In A Roomful Of Blues”; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $39 advance, $44 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Wednesday, March 11
CURATOR’S TOUR AND FREE RECITAL: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29; tour and then hear the sounds of the Boardwalk Hall Midmer-Losh pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; suggested donation $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, March 12
DANú: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $35-$45. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Theater
Friday, March 6
‘LOVERS’: 7:30 p.m. March 6, 12, 13; 8 p.m. March 7, 14; 2 p.m. March 8, 15; first section, titled “Winners,” follows the story of two teenage lovers; the second section, “Losers,” tell the story of middle aged lovers Hanna and Andy; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $15 adults, $12 seniors/kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Saturday, March 7
‘RHYTHM OF THE DANCE’: 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.; dance, music, songs and culture with costumes and sensational sound effects; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $35. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Monday, March 9
‘SOMEONE MUST WASH THE DISHES’: AN ANTI-SUFFRAGE MONOLOGUE: 6:30 p.m.; first-person historical interpreter Michele LaRue presents the anti-suffrage satire written by pro-Suffragist Marie Jenney Howe in 1912; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 10
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Saturday, March 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Nature
Friday, March 6
WINTER LECTURE SERIES: LUNCH AND LEARN: 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through March 20; no meeting March 27; weekly exploration of topics important to our coastal and wetland ecosystems; bring your lunch and The Wetlands Institute will provide coffee and dessert; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $3 members, $5 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.
