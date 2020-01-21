Thursday, Jan. 23
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT: exhibited 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 24; four local photographers will have their works on display; 3 to 6 p.m. Atlantic County Historical Society Museum, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
Friday, Jan. 24
2020 GREEK WINTER FEAST: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 24, noon to 11 p.m. Jan. 25, noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 26; traditional Greek dance performances, authentic Greek food, baking demonstration, live music, church tours; dine-in, take-out, and delivery available; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
FIRE PIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays; live music from local musicians, sample local wines; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, no cover charge. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Saturday, Jan. 25
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26; features more than 40 quality dealers showcasing a wide selection of unique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery primitives, vintage accessories and more; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc., 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $6. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
WELCOME TO THE ROARING 20’S: 6 to 10 p.m.; roaring 20s themed party, be sure to dress appropriately; open bar, drinks, games, music; Lazy Eye Distillery, 1328 Harding Highway, Richland, $50. LazyEyeDistillery.com.
Sunday, Jan. 26
JERSEY SHORE TOYS AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; vendors, artists, writers, celebrities, costume groups; guests include Marvel Comics artist Joe del Beato, Jordan Thomas, Josh Goldstein, childrens book author Gianni Boy Vee; raffles, door prizes, costume contest; Toms River Elks Lodge, 600 Washington St., Toms River, $4. 609-242-7756 or JerseyShoreComicBookShow.com.
Monday, Jan. 27
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Saturday, Feb. 1
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Friday, Feb. 7
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7, March 3; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167.
Music
Friday, Jan. 24
‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/ Atlantic-City.
Sunday, Jan. 26
JUNIOR WATSON: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; West Coast Blues Guitar Legend Junior Watson teams up with East Coast Blues Sensation Dean Shot for an tour in support of Junior’s new record, “Ain’t Nuthin’ To It But To Do It”; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $37 advance, $45 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Theater
Friday, Jan. 24
THE MOUNTAINTOP: 8 to 10 p.m.; South Jersey native and two-time Broadway-World Best Actor nominee and ADDY award-winning voice actor Leonard Dozier returns home to star as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $20-$200. 888-660-0285 or EventBrite.com.
Saturday, Jan. 25
SHAKY SHOW: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; An Evening with Neil Young; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Thursday, Jan. 30
COCKTAIL PARTY & COMEDY SHOW: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; AtlantiCare Young Professionals Cocktail Party & Comedy Show; The Society Club and The Borgata Comedy Club, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/YP.
Saturday, Feb. 15
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Nature
Monday, Jan. 27
‘BACKYARD BIRDS ATTRACTED TO A WILDLIFE HABITAT’: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Pat Sutton; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.