Thursday, Jan. 30
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT: exhibited 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 24; four local photographers will have their works on display; 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 6, opening reception; Atlantic County Historical Society Museum, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
Friday, Jan. 31
FIRE PIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays; live music from local musicians, sample local wines; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, no cover charge. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
MILITARY VETERANS AND FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; features 30-plus vendors, K9 Demonstration by K9 Warrior Service Dog Organization, video presented by the Naval Air Station Wildwood Museum and fun and games with CAT Country WPUR 107.3; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free. 609-600-7757 or CMCPros.net.
‘NIGHT UNDER THE STARS’ DANCE EVENT: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; dress up and take your daughter on a date; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Saturday, Feb. 1
8TH ANNUAL NIGHT AT THE RACES: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; support the Southern Regional Golden Rams Marching Band and enjoy an entertaining night out at our 8th Annual Night at the Races; watch unviewed, pre-recorded races and place your bets at the start; prizes include cash gift cards, a tablet, laptop, LED HDTV and more; must be 21 or older; Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company, 133 Stafford Ave., Manahawkin, $25. 609-489-1588.
ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN ‘BOWLS OF HOPE’ SOUP COOK-OFF: 6 to 8 p.m.; enjoy tasty, hot soups donated by local restaurants and chefs; vote for your favorite soup to win the Golden Spoon Award; student talent show and silent auction; proceeds support the school’s educational programs and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; bring a can of soup to donate to the Community Food Bank of NJ; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Bowls-Of-Hope.
CAPE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY’S SOUPER BOWL SATURDAY: noon to 3 p.m.; soup, chili and chowder cook-off; have lunch and bring home dinner while listening to local praise bands; benefits Cape Christian Academy’s scholarship fund; Cape Christian Academy, 10 Oyster Road, Cape May Court House, pints $6/quarts $10. 609-465-4132 or CapeChristianAcademy.com.
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Monday, Feb. 3
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or Rainbow Squares.Club.
Thursday, Feb. 6
CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH AT THE KATZ JCC: 7 p.m.; speaker is book author Mark Dolinger, “Black Power, Jewish Politics: Reinventing the Alliance in the 1960s”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
‘VIEW FROM ABOVE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; National Geographic Live — “View From Above”; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $27 adults, $22 seniors, $22 kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Friday, Feb. 7
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7, March 3; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167.
Saturday, Feb. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Music
Friday, Jan. 31
‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
THE BILLY WALTON BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $20 advance, $25 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRose Music.com.
Saturday, Feb. 1
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT SERIES: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays in February; features a variety of local popular bands and musicians; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-601-6344 or ACFPL.org.
DRIVE (A CARS TRIBUTE BAND): 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 East Main Street, Tuckerton, $27 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, Feb. 8
‘FROM RAGTIME TO SWINGTIME’ — A CELEBRATION OF BLACK SONGWRITERS AND SINGERS: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; in honor of Black History Month, the Vintage Jazz Band will perform “From Ragtime to Swingtime — A Celebration of Black Songwriters & Singers: 1900-1940”; learn about songs by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Fats Waller, Ethel Waters and more; Public Library, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.
Theater
Thursday, Jan. 30
COCKTAIL PARTY & COMEDY SHOW: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; AtlantiCare Young Professionals Cocktail Party & Comedy Show; The Society Club and The Borgata Comedy Club, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/YP.
Friday, Jan. 31
VAUDEVILLE REVUE — BRIGANTINE: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; music, singing, and lots of variety acts; Brigantine Lighthouse Players, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, $15. 610-308-9701 or LighthousePlayers.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.