Thursday, Feb. 13
ART ON ASBURY FEBRUARY ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through February, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT: exhibited 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 24; four local photographers will have their works on display; 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 6, opening reception; Atlantic County Historical Society Museum, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
PHOTOGRAPHER GARY LEVY EXHIBIT: exhibited through Feb. 29; Atlantic County photographer Gary Levy, winner of Best of Show at OC Arts Center Juried Photography Show in 2019, brings his unique photographs to the Ocean City Arts Center; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Friday, Feb. 14
FIRE PIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays; live music from local musicians, sample local wines; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, no cover charge. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
SECOND FRIDAY: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; live music, refreshments, snacks, guest artists and more; The Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
VALENTINE’S DAY GROUP VOW RENEWAL CEREMONY: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; group vow renewal ceremony by a non-denominational minister, champagne toast and dancing; climb the lighthouse; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $40. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
VALENTINE’S DAY: PAINT YOUR PERSON/PET: 6:30 p.m.; paint your special someone or pet in pop art style; all supplies included; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $40 individuals, $75 couples. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
AUTHOR LECTURE: MAGGIE FITZROY: 1 to 2 p.m.; author Maggie Fitzroy will be here discussing her novel, “Beacon Beach”; book signing will follow; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BEACH PARTY: 10 to 11 a.m.; reggae music, limbo pole, indoor beach party; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BEACON’S ‘SMOOCH A POOCH’ EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon, Beacon Animal Rescue, 382 Route 9, Erma/Cape May; 1 to 3 p.m., Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View; smooch one of Beacon’s adorable and adoptable pooches at the Kissing Booth; $1, benefits Beacon Animal Rescue. 609-390-7946 or BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
DELIGHTFUL DATE DAYS: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 16; you and your date climb for the price of one; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
SEA ISLE CITY POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: 9 a.m. registration begins, 10 a.m. Polar Bear Costume Contest, noon plunge; proceeds benefit the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization and its 2020 events; 38th to 40th streets and the beach, Sea Isle City, $25. 609-263-9090 or LaCosta-SeaIsle.com.
THE CHEER MOVEMENT — NORTHEAST NATIONALS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15, 16; performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-653-0400 or SpiritBrands.org.
VALENTINES AT THE VINEYARD: 6 and 7:30 p.m. seatings; five-course meal, curated wines, dancing, live music; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $90 per guest. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Sunday, Feb. 16
4TH ANNUAL POLAR BEAR CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: 2 p.m. registration, 3 p.m. contest starts; part of Polar Bear Plunge weekend events; buffet, cash prizes; benefits special services schools, autism support groups and families of special needs kids; La Costa Lounge, 4000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, $60 per team. 856-381-8946 or PolarBearRunWalkForAutism.com.
POLAR BEAR RUN/WALK FOR AUTISM: noon; part of Polar Bear Plunge weekend events; benefits special services schools, autism support groups and families of special needs kids; Sea Isle City Promenade, JFK Boulevard and the Beach, Sea Isle City, $30. 609-602-5734 or PolarBearRunWalkForAutism.com.
Monday, Feb. 17
ART GALLERY TALK: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; “Creative Collaborations in the Arts & Sciences”; selection of Gaylord Schanilec’s books and prints; Stockton University, Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4566 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
ART GALLERY TALK: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; John Sabraw is an artist activist working to return southeastern Ohio’s streams to the picture of health; see his works on display; Stockton University, Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4566 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
ART WORKSHOP: 1 to 3:30 p.m.; plein air painting workshop with solo artist Doreen Serago Khebzou; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 8, Linwood, $35/$45, advance reservations required. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
CROCHET AND KNITTING WORKSHOP: 4:40 to 5:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
ART & SCIENCE ROUNDTABLE: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; roundtable discussion with artists, scientists, and educators in conjunction with Stockton University Art Galleries’ spring exhibitions; Stockton University, Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4566 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Poets Collective welcomes Noor Ibn Najam; participants read one poem that is less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Feb. 20
ARTIST GALLERY TALK: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; artist, educator and curator Matthew T. McLaughlin will talk about his project “Intersecting Methods Portfolios”; Stockton University, Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4566 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
ONE DAY PASTEL CLASS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-457-2687 or NoyesMuseum.org.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; food, music, art exhibits, refreshments; various locations, Downtown Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Monday, Feb. 24
MARGATE SOUL LINE DANCING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through March 23; learn to line dance with Monica and Denise; Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, $7. 609-822-2285.
Saturday, Feb. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Tuesday, March 3
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167.
Saturday, March 7
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Kids Stuff
Sunday, Feb. 16
YOUNG ARTISTS FEBRUARY CLASSES: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26; for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or lmorganartworks.com.
Tuesday, March 10
COMIC BOOK SUPER HERO ART CLASSES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 10, April 14, May 12; for ages 9 to 13; art educators, in collaboration with a Murphy Writing instructor and Noyes Museum staff, will conduct art and story writing classes inspired by popular youth literature; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or NoyesMuseum.EventBrite.com.
Music
Thursday, Feb. 13
JOHN NEMETH: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Friday, Feb. 14
‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Saturday, Feb. 15
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT SERIES: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays in February; features a variety of local popular bands and musicians; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-601-6344 or ACFPL.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH LECTURE ON AFRICAN PIANISM: 2 to 3 p.m.; presentation by pianist and music scholar Echezonachukwu Nduka; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, free. 609-399-2434 or OceanCityLibrary.org.
GRACIE CURRAN & THE HIGH FALUTIN’ BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Sunday, Feb. 16
THE EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; features The Zmed Brothers; enjoy the nostalgic music that influenced The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Young and more during a matinee tribute to the Everly Brothers; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $20 JFS Village by the Shore Members, $25 non-members. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
CURATOR’S TOUR AND FREE RECITAL: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29; tour and then hear the sounds of the Boardwalk Hall Midmer-Losh pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; suggested donation $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, Feb. 20
‘RICH’S DESERT ISLAND FAVORITES: CLASSICAL II’: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Rich Chiemingo; Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Theater
Thursday, Feb. 13
‘LOVE LETTERS’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 14, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; Pulitzer Prize winning play that centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III as they sit side by side at tables reading the notes, letters and cards they have sent to each other over nearly 50 years; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $15, $12 kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 15
3RD ANNUAL NEW WORKS FESTIVAL: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 15, 16; presented by SPQR Stage Company; new plays by local and regional writers will be staged before an audience, often for the first time; West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May, $10. 323-793-2153.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Thursday, Feb. 20
MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: ‘A MAN OF CONSCIENCE’: 7:30 p.m.; meet Nobel Laureate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as portrayed by a professional scholar and re-enactor; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Nature
Friday, Feb. 14
WINTER LECTURE SERIES: LUNCH AND LEARN: 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through March 20; no meeting on Feb. 28, March 27; weekly exploration of topics important to our coastal and wetland ecosystems; bring your lunch and The Wetlands Institute will provide coffee and dessert; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $3 members, $5 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.
