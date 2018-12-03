The Middle Township Performing Arts Center has the pleasure of welcoming the Bel Canto Lyric Opera Company of Philadelphia in "The Sounds of Christmas: A Holiday Concert" 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. It claims to be a "glorious evening celebrating the holiday season in grand symphonic style." Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the box office or by calling 609-463-1924. The PAC is located at 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House.
— Pamela Dollak
