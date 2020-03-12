The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) will wrap up its basketball championship games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14.
The men’s and women’s tournament games, taking place daily since Tuesday, will wrap up with the quarterfinals on Thursday, semifinals on Friday and championship games Saturday. The top teams advance to the championship round. Some of the schools participating in the tournament include Monmouth, Iona, Manhattan and Rider University.
Tickets start at $10. Games will take place at various times. A full schedule can be found on the website. Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. For more information, go to MAACSports.com.
—Jacklyn McQuarrie
