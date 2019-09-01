1) Mutt Strut. Come to Cape May’s annual Mutt Strut from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 (rain date Sept. 8), on the Promenade. Owners can strut their dogs for a requested donation of $2 per person, $4 per dog. Register the day of near Convention Hall, Beach Avenue at Gurney Street. The event includes tricks and costume contests with prizes, photo opps, Mutt Strut gear for sale and doggie info. Beacon Animal Rescue will be on hand with adoptable pups. Part of the event's proceeds will go toward Beacon as well as the Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club. New this year is a free microchip clinic from 9-11 a.m. (limited to the first 25). For more info, call 609-827-5256 or go to CMCDOTC.com or BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
2) Morey's Piers Doggie Dash and Splash. Morey's Piers is going to the dogs with two fun canine events in on Sunday, Sept. 8. First, a doggie dash will be held on the beach next to Raging Waters (at Schellenger Avenue). You and your pup can run, walk or stroll for a 5K or 1-mile run/walk. Register in advance at MoreysPiers.com or the day of starting at 9 a.m.; the race begins at 10 a.m. Morey’s is partnering with Team Foster whose mission is to pair service dogs with tri-state area veterans. Racing dogs can a dip at Raging Waters at 10:30 a.m. during the Splash portion, where they will have free rein to paddle along the river adventure, play in the fountain or fetch tennis balls in the activity pool. Water bowls will be stationed throughout and each dog will receive a Morey’s Piers souvenir. Each dog must have a designated handler for admission, which grants one hour of splash time in Raging Waters. Part of the proceeds from the Splash will go to Beacon Animal Rescue. The cost for the Dash and Splash for dog and owner is $39.99; race-only runners are $29.99. Sorry, folks, only dogs are allowed in the water park this day. Additional general admission Splash times for the rest of the afternoon beginning at noon. General admission Splash-only tickets for dogs and owners are $24.99; spectators for the Splash are $9.99. For a complete list of rules, regulations, times and to purchase tickets, go to MoreysPiers.com.
3) Booker D. Surfdog’s Endless BBQ Tour. Before we go too far, there is no actual barbecue taking place during the Booker D. Surfdog’s Endless BBQ. It is, rather, "a state of mind," that any surfdog might have, according to Pops Steinberg, Booker's human best friend. Booker, now 15, was once considered "America's hardest working surfdog," says the official website. Though she's slowed down, this free, open-to-the public beach event, which takes place in front of Morey's Piers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, will have plenty of competitions from the nationally known Dockdogs, canine athletes who will compete for points for world championships this fall in Iowa. Booker D. will still surf and frolic with children of all ages, particularly those with Down syndrome and autism, which follow her various "March to the Seas," in which everyone is welcomed to join in. Blue Buffalo will be present with raffles and samples. And if you're still craving that BBQ, you're in luck, as Morey's Piers' PigDog Beach Bar & BBQ will be open with all the BBQ you can handle. Any monies raised during this event go toward SierraDelta.com, an organization that connects service dogs with veterans. Steinberg calls this the, "largest dog party on earth." Go to BookerDSurfdog.com for more info and a full schedule of events.
