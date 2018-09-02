Those looking to start their Labor Day off as peacefully as possible should head to the beach at JFK Boulevard in Sea Isle City for “Pose for Peace” beach yoga. The class will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3. The entire group will physically form the shape of a massive peace sign in the sand. This special class is open to all ages and free, but donations will be taken for the Epilepsy Foundation. For more info go to NJBeachYoga.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
