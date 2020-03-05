Get a start on your spring and summer shopping list during Market Madness in Ocean City, taking place this Saturday, March 7 at the Flanders Hotel.
Hosted by Ocean City’s Boardwalk Merchants Association and downtown merchants, 40 vendors located in the town will offer select merchandise, goods and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the historic hotel.
Find that perfect decoration for your beach house or gifts for your family at a discounted price.
Food will also be available for purchase. For more information, go to OceanCityVacation.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
