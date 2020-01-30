Michael Pedicin

Michael Pedicin performs with his quartet on February 3.

Join the South Jersey Jazz Society for the second week of their concert series featuring Michael Pedicin at the Ocean City Library, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

The Ocean City Jazz Collective 2020 series features Pedicin performing with his quartet for the first hour, followed by a jam session with local amateurs in the second hour. Sign in at the entrance to the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall for the chance to play with Pedicin and his band.

The series will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 23 and 30 at the library, located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.

For more information, go to OceanCityLibrary.org.

— Jacklyn McQuarrie

Editorial Clerk

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

