Join the South Jersey Jazz Society for the second week of their concert series featuring Michael Pedicin at the Ocean City Library, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
The Ocean City Jazz Collective 2020 series features Pedicin performing with his quartet for the first hour, followed by a jam session with local amateurs in the second hour. Sign in at the entrance to the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall for the chance to play with Pedicin and his band.
The series will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 23 and 30 at the library, located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.
For more information, go to OceanCityLibrary.org.
