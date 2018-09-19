As far as major Atlantic City events go, this one flew under the radar for several years and had very humble beginnings.
So humble, in fact, that Gary Hill, one of the two creators of Miss’d America, the good-natured fundraising spoof on the Miss America Pageant, can’t remember the exact year the campy drag show actually came into existence, just that it was, “Sometime during the early to mid ‘90s.”
It doesn’t really matter. The purpose of the evening, as Hill and life partner John Schultz remember, was to offer those who’d spent two weeks working on the actual Miss America Pageant a place to party, let down their hair and kick up their heels the night after the “real” pageant (now called a “competition”) had picked its newest queen.
“A lot of people who worked (behind the scenes) were local, and they had complained that working on the Miss America Pageant meant they couldn’t watch it,” Hill remembers. “They just wanted a chance to chill out after weeks of working day and night. They missed Miss America ... that’s where the name came from — ‘Miss’d America.’”
Hill and Schultz took it one step further. As the owners of the now-former Studio 6 nightclub and the adjoining Brass Rail Tavern on Mt. Vernon Avenue, the two would often present entertainment in the gay club and bar, which had a reputation for being straight-friendly.
So, in whatever year Miss’d America was born, Hill and Schultz turned the ramshackle deck above the Brass Rail into the original home of the Miss’d America Pageant.
There wasn’t room for more than about 150 or so people to watch the campy and vampy show. So people lacking seats shimmied their way up a standpipe and watched from the roof.
No big budget for prizes, either. The winner received a bouquet of dead red roses, and was anointed Miss’d America by having a paper Burger King crown placed atop their noggin.
“Actually, we created Miss’d America as a way of raising money for GLBT causes, especially the South Jersey AIDS Alliance,” Hill says.
In the 20-odd years since Miss’d America surfaced — the event was put on hold when Miss America briefly moved to Las Vegas — Hill says Miss’d America has raised and distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars. The money has benefited other GLBT organizations throughout South Jersey and into Philadelphia and New York as well.
Miss’d America 2019 will be chosen Saturday, Sept. 22, beginning at 8 p.m. in Borgata’s Event Center.
Today’s two-hour show bares little resemblance to its earliest years.
Miss’d America is professionally staged, directed and choreographed and has experienced writers and directors.
There’s no more cassette tape recorder providing the music. Longtime area musician, bandleader and singer Melanie Rice and her orchestra play live.
And there’s no flamboyant but anonymous gay guy serving as host, either. For the last seven years, popular TV personality Carson Kressley, who became famous as a cast member of the Bravo TV series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” has been the perfect host, possessing an innate ability to seamlessly ad-lib his way around any speed bumps that may occur during the live stage show.
Hill says Miss’d America has gone from a loosely produced event to a professionally staged show that Borgata often invites its high-rollers to experience.
Hill gives all the credit to Schultz for coming up with the idea of producing a classy and sassy drag show as a way of raising money for GLBT causes.
“John was a founding member of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance and he wanted to do something to raise funds for and awareness of the (SJAA),” Hill says. “
As a show, Miss’d America has been anything but static. Although it’s produced by the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance, the event is still Hill’s and Schultz’s baby, and they’re always looking for ways to improve upon it.
“We’ve tuned it, turned it, changed it, tweaked it a little, we’ve upgraded some things but most of all we’ve kept it a fun (event),” he adds.
Meanwhile, the controversial Miss America Competition, made some significant changes to the competition this year, especially by eliminating the swimsuit and evening wear segments. If TV ratings are a barometer, the changes didn’t sit very well with viewers.
Miss’d America won’t make that mistake.
“We still have our swimsuits, we still have our evening gowns,” Hill says proudly.
What Miss’d America doesn’t have is something it should have probably achieved long ago — television coverage. Hill — without revealing specifics — says efforts are underway to televised Miss’d America.
“We’re working on those details now and we’re hoping that by 2019 or 2020, Miss’d America will be on television,” Hill says.
What the reigning Miss’d has to say
Meanwhile, Pattaya Hart, Miss’d America 2018, says they’re going to have to pry the sparkling tiara from her head when it’s time to crown her successor.
“I’m just not ready to give it up yet,” she says with a big laugh. “I’ve had way too much fun for the (last year).”
But Hart, a native of Thailand whose real name is Methawee “Plu” Sayampol and who’s been living and working in New York City for the past 10 years, understands it’s time for someone new to assume Miss’d America’s responsibilities.
The new queen will follow in the heel prints of previous titleholders and become an ambassador for Atlantic City in general and the city’s GLBTQ population in particular, one of Miss’d America’s most important roles.
“We came down to about six events over the course of the year, and it’s been a lot of fun to represent (the city) and the GLBTQ community,” Hart says.
Hart was no stranger to Atlantic City or Miss’d America when she entered last year’s pageant. In 2015, she was first runner-up to the winner FiFi DuBois.
A perk of being Miss’d America is that the winner chooses the theme for the following year’s pageant. A devotee of the stage — she’s a Broadway baby through and through — Hart immediately decided a Broadway theme would be apropos given her performance background and artistic passion.
But she also wanted to make a statement about that “other” pageant that’s closely associated with Atlantic City — the Miss America Competition — especially after it stripped its contestants and its fans of the popular swimsuit segment.
“I’ve asked this year’s (contestants) to open the show as a group all wearing costumes from a favorite (Broadway) show,” Hart explains. “Then, at the end of the number, they’ll do a quick-change into their swimsuits, and we’ll begin with the swimsuit competition.”
Take that, Gretchen Carlson.
Go ahead, show ‘em you’re a regular high roller
Ticket options for Saturday’s Miss’d America Pageant at Borgata include upper tier seating for $35; lower tier seats for $65; and if you really want to be a mensch — Yiddish for “a person of integrity and honor” — shell out $100 for a seat at a floor table. That’ll put you up close with the contestants and pageant host Carson Kressley. It also buys you access to one of the favorite portions of the evening — the after party.
“I’ve had people tell me they come to Miss’d America as much for the (after party) as they do for the show,” says Miss’d America co-creator Gary Hill. “There’s things you see and hear at the party that you won’t see on stage during the show.”
Like most after-parties, there’ll be a food spread — both sweet and savory — and plenty of beverages, adult and soft.
You’ll meet the winner and contestants; most will still be in drag.
Kressley — the best move Miss’d America made bringing him in as host about eight years ago — will keep the party going whether he’s presiding over the traditional Miss’d America post-crown press conference or, approachable guy that he is, just sharing conversation with guests.
However, it’s important to remember there’s a serious side to Miss’d America. The winner is expected to become an ambassador for Atlantic City in general and the GLBTQ community in particular.
It’s all about inclusion.
“We take that aspect very seriously,” Hill adds.
