Fans of grappling should mosey on down to the Wildwood Convention Center as the NAGA Battle at the Beach takes place 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4 and 5. The competition is the world’s largest mixed grappling tournament. The Wildwood Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to NAGAFighter.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
