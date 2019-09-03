The South Jersey Jazz Society’s “Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band will perform “Mobsters and Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Josie Kelly’s Public House. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Cost includes a themed buffet.
The evening will highlight the parallels between some of the jazz music of each era including '20s New Orleans, '30s Prohibition, '40s War World II and the birth of bebop, '50s Latin unrest plus the '60s Vegas scene and the Rat Pack.
The Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band features some of the finest jazz musicians in Southern New Jersey, including Denis DiBlasio, John Guida and Howard Isaacson.
Former writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer George Anastasia will be on hand to offer illumination on the topic.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Josie Kelly's Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point.
