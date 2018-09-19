Ground zero for your Oktoberfest celebrating in South Jersey will be Morey’s Piers. For three straight weekends in a row beginning Friday, Sept 21, Mariner’s Pier will celebrate this German holiday. The event will feature live music, a ceremonial keg tapping along and biergarten as well as a children’s Root biergarten.
Wilhelm’s Bier Garten is where it all goes down and they will serve a variety of German fare including fried pierogies, Bavarian pretzels, Bavarian bacon skewers, cheddar bratwurst and bacon knockwurst sandwiches on a pretzel roll. Those who purchase ride passes will receive a $5 dining credit. Each weekend event runs Friday to Sunday. Mariners Pier is located in the Wildwood Boardwalk. Go to MoreysPiers.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
