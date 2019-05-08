Like fingerprints and snowflakes, every mom is unique. By giving love that is tender, sometimes tough, but usually full of kisses and hugs, every mom should be celebrated in a way that’s as inimitable as she is. From wine to cars to music and more, South Jersey is full of Mother’s Day happenings that are as unique as the special mom in your life.
Artsy moms
For the DIY mom, head to the Tuckerton Seaport Museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, to handcraft her own petite bouquet holder basket. Folk artist Mary May will expertly guide participants through turning traditional berry baskets into a beautiful gift. The class is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, plus $15 for materials. For an additional fee, a galvanized insert or mason jar can be provided.
Located at 120 W. Main St. in Tuckerton. For more information call 609-296-8868 or go to TuckertonSeaport.org.
Bravo for ballroom-loving moms! ”Ballroom with a Twist” at the Ocean City Music Pier at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, brings together the dancers of “Dancing With The Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “American Idol,” “The Voice,” as well as international stars to create a ballroom show like no other. Enjoy your favorite moves from samba, waltz, quickstep, foxtrot and jive while singers perform hit songs. Tickets are $25 to $40.
Located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. For more information call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com.
Hip-hop hooray for mom! It’s time to get funky at Boardwalk Hall’s Mother’s Day Music Festival with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, KEM, Al B. Sure and Christopher Williams. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $57, $67, $82 or $122 for preferred seating with the after-party included.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-348-7000 or go to BoardwalkHall.com
Theater-goer moms can enjoy ”Driving Miss Daisy” at the Levoy Theatre or “On Golden Pond” at Gateway Playhouse.
Driving Miss Daisy: All weekend long, the beautiful Levoy Theatre will feature Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry along with a free tea party. The tea party will take place in the lobby one hour before each show. Shows will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Tickets are $20 for children and seniors and $22 for adults, plus fees.
Located at 126-130 N. High St. in Millville. For more information call 856-327-6400 or go to Levoy.net
On Golden Pond: Presented by Fool Moon Theater Company, this classic play will be performed at the Gateway Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 10 to 11 and 17 to 18, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sundays, May 12 and 19. Tickets are $35.
Located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. For more information call 609-653-0553 or go to GateWayByTheBay.org
Outdoorsy moms
For surfing mamas, buy any surf or SUP session and mom can surf or SUP for free with the Mothers Day BOGO gift courtesy of AC Surf School. What mom wouldn’t love the gift of fitness for Mother’s Day? Go to ACSurfSchool.com for more info.
Calling all outdoorsy moms, Bass Pro Shop in Atlantic City is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special photo opportunity. While you are buying mom her new fishing rod or duck call, snap a family photo in front of a lovely backdrop. Photos will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.
Located at 30 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-449-4500 or go to BassPro.com
When mom is a boating aficionado spend the day at Lake Lenepe for the Antique Boat Show from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Antique Boat and Motor Collectors Club invites the public to view a collection of nostalgic boats and motors from the Lenepe West parking area. Or hit the Crew Regatta from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. The Atlantic County Rowing Association will present their annual open house and Championship Regatta. The lake will be closed during this event, however there will be several spectator viewing areas along the lake shore. Races run north to south.
Located at 6303 Old Harding Highway in Mays Landing. For more information call 609-625-8219 or go to Atlantic-County.org
Classic moms that love classic cars will love the Wildwood Classic Car Show from May 9 to 12. This Mother’s Day tradition takes place along the Wildwood Boardwalk. Cars of any make or model are invited to enter the competition, they just have to be at least 10 years old. Judges pick the “Boardwalk Top 30.” Win cash prizes, door prizes and trophies. Spectators can enjoy this family-friendly event for free. Car registration is $55.
Located on the Wildwood Boardwalk. For more information go to WildwoodMotorEventsNJ.com
For the mom who likes to keep moving, the 17th annual Shirley Mae Run & Michael J. Walk — a 5K Run, a 2 Mile Walk, plus a Kids’ Fun Run — will take place Saturday, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m. Events are on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in front of Tropicana Atlantic City. Eddie Bruce will perform and keep the crowds motivated and complimentary refreshments will be available during the event. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund, the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Fund and Gilda’s Club South Jersey. There will be free self parking at Trop until 11:30 a.m. Go to ShirleyMaeFund.org for more info.
Indulgent moms
Wine lovers (a.k.a. any mom) can rejoice and head out on a weekend wine trail. The Garden State Wine Growers Association presents the Mother’s Day Weekend Wine Trail from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to wine tastings, wineries throughout the area are offering specials such as yoga, live music, brunch and picnics.
For a full list of participating wineries and specials go to NewJerseyWines.com
If Mom’s eyes glitter for gold, celebrate with Golden Spoils at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. From 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, mom can create her own personalized Monica Rich Kosann locket at d’Oro. It’s simple: pick a locket, select a photo from your phone and your locket is ready. These special lockets range in price from $450 to $2,950. Located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-441-2000 or go to GoldenNugget.com
For the most “spa”-cial of moms head to Ocean Casino Resort. During the month of May, Exhale Spa + Bathhouse at Ocean Casino Resort is offering $99 spa specials Tuesdays through Thursdays. Exhale Spa is the only co-ed bathhouse in Atlantic City. Unwind in the Himalayan salt grotto, soak in the heated pool and enjoy all that the spa has to offer. The spa special features a 50-minute Fusion Massage (Swedish massage) or True Facial.
Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more information go to TheOceanAC.com.
Animal-loving moms
Hamilton Mall is hosting a Pet Adoption Fair ”From Wags to Riches.” It will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The mall is partnering with five local animal rescue centers and shelters: A.C. Animal Shelter, A.C. SPCA, Beacon Animal Rescue, Humane Society of A.C., and South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. Representatives from each organization will be onsite to help you find the perfect companion for your lifestyle and your family, be it a new puppy, dog, cat or kitten. Hamilton Mall is at 4403 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Go to HamiltonMall.com for more.
