So once again our sister publication A.C. Weekly has put together a night to pay tribute to the hard working folks within the industry at the 2020 Nightlife Awards to be held Thursday, Feb. 20, at Boogie Nights at Tropicana Atlantic City.
The critics, along with thousands of readers, cast votes for who is the best of the best when it comes to Atlantic City’s nightlife scene, and now the votes are in. Over 50 categories in total will be presented, with awards ranging from Best Tequila Bar to Nightclub of the Year. And each will be honored live onstage. The evening will kick off with an invite-only VIP hour at 7 p.m. featuring an open bar and a variety of culinary delights. The doors will open to the public at 8 p.m. with the awards beginning at 8:30 p.m. There will also be live performances from Dead Reckoning, Nancy Malcun and Miss’d America 2020 Sapphira Pageant, as well as a variety of special guests and presenters.
The event is free to attend. For more info go to ACWeekly.com/NightlifeAwards. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
