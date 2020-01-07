Atlantic County resident Jill Snyder’s exhibit “Peace by Piece” is on display at the Ocean City Arts Center through Jan. 31. A “Meet the Artist” reception, free and open to the public, will be held Friday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 pm. Snyder served as a trial attorney for 30 years prior to beginning her study of mosaic in 2016.
Snyder describes her mosaics as “painting with glass.” Her art is “painted” using hand-cut pieces of glass to create a final work.
The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City. Go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org for more info.
