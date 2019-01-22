Barbara Eden
Actress Barbara Eden will be the grand marshal for this year’s Doo Dah Parade and also emcee the Mr. Mature America Pageant April 13, officials announced Friday.

 Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

It was just announced that the legendary actress Barbara Eden will be grand marshal for the 2019 edition of Ocean City’s annual Doo Dah Parade. She will also serve as host for the annual Mr. Mature Pageant later that evening. Eden is most famous for her iconic television series “I Dream of Jeannie” which was a hit with audiences in the 1960s.

The Doo Dah Parade celebrates all things humorous, featuring bands, floats and a massive brigade of over 500 basset hounds. The event begins at noon Saturday, April 13. The Mr. Mature America Pageant is a lighthearted event that mixes self deprecating humor and nostalgia while paying tribute to men 55 and older. For more info go to OCNJ.us.

-Ryan Loughlin

