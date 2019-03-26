baseball

The Ocean City Music Pier will host the second annual Sports Memorabilia Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30. The show will be packed with vendors selling a variety of sports collectibles, cards, clothing and more. 

Philadelphia Eagles star Darren Sproles and former Phillies slugger Matt Stairs will greet fans and lead Q&A sessions at the show. Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos taken with each of them for a fee.

The show will also include interactive sporting activities for kids.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 from children 12 and under and can be purchased at the door or by visiting OceanCityVacation.com/boxoffice. The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City.

