Guts and Glory 5K
Buy Now
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer/

The annual Ocean City Guts and Glory 5K run/walk returns at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. The event, which is run by the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCFA) serves as a fundraiser for the charity and offers people an opportunity to connect with patients, families and healthcare providers while raising money for a cure. The day will feature face painters, balloon artists and Rita’s Water Ice as well as an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. The race begins and ends at the intersection of Haven avenue and 18th Street in Ocean City. Go to Online.CCFA.org for more info.

— Ryan Loughlin

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.