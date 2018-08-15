The annual Ocean City Guts and Glory 5K run/walk returns at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. The event, which is run by the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCFA) serves as a fundraiser for the charity and offers people an opportunity to connect with patients, families and healthcare providers while raising money for a cure. The day will feature face painters, balloon artists and Rita’s Water Ice as well as an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. The race begins and ends at the intersection of Haven avenue and 18th Street in Ocean City. Go to Online.CCFA.org for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.