While most people know Kate Flannery best as Meredith Palmer from the classic NBC sitcom "The Office," it turns out the redheaded actress is also able to carry a tune.
At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Ocean City Music Pier, Flannery will join an all-star group of vocalists, teaming up with the Ocean City Pops Orchestra to celebrate the centennial of a pair of Broadway legends, composer Leonard Bernstein and director/choreographer Jerome Robbins, both of which were born 100 years ago.
The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Tickets to the show are $20-$25 and can be purchased at OceanCityVacation.com/boxoffice
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.