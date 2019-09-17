Morey's Piers will host their annual Oktoberfest event this weekend, with the event running for four consecutive weekends. Beginning at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, the festivities kick-off with a ceremonial keg tapping of Warsteiner beer and the Morey family clad in lederhosen. Special guest Helmut Fricker, a German yodeler and alphorn player, will also perform bringing his authentic flare to the opening weekend.
A full line-up of bands will rock the Coca-Cola branded stage at Mariner’s Pier near the Giant Wheel during the Oktoberfest weekends. Musical performances are scheduled for Fridays from 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-10:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
German foods and drink will be available at Wilhelm's Bier Garten and Jumbo's Grub & Pub. A kid’s zone with a “Rootbier Garten” will be set-up near the Wave Swinger and kids can enjoy a variety of activities, including a pumpkin and cookie decorating station. Wristband holders 12 years old and under will receive a free souvenir root beer cup with first fill free. Prices per kid activity vary.
Specials on ride packages are available as well. For more info go to MoreysPiers.com.
