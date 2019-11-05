Halle berry

Looking for that big break? There will be an open casting call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at HQ Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort to earn the chance to star in a new film directed by and starring Halle Berry.

The film is called "Bruised," and the following individual parts are needed to be cast in addition to extras.  

1. Fight video camera men - crane team

2. Fight VIPs

3.Lady Killer team - Will need to make T-shirts

4. Fight referee

5. Fight female host

6. Fight blood mop and rag guy

7. Fight check man

8. Fight cut man

9. Fight judge

10. Fight medic

11. Fight officials

12. Fight referee

13. Fight ring boy

14. Fight ring girl

15. Fight security

16. Fight still photographer

17. Fight officials

18 Exhibition security

Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.

