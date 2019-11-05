Looking for that big break? There will be an open casting call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at HQ Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort to earn the chance to star in a new film directed by and starring Halle Berry.
The film is called "Bruised," and the following individual parts are needed to be cast in addition to extras.
1. Fight video camera men - crane team
2. Fight VIPs
3.Lady Killer team - Will need to make T-shirts
4. Fight referee
5. Fight female host
6. Fight blood mop and rag guy
7. Fight check man
8. Fight cut man
9. Fight judge
10. Fight medic
11. Fight officials
12. Fight referee
13. Fight ring boy
14. Fight ring girl
15. Fight security
16. Fight still photographer
17. Fight officials
18 Exhibition security
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
