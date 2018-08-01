The Avalon Baby Parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in Avalon. Expect lots and lots of babies dressed in outfits that they would not normally wear! Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories. Should be a real hoot. The parade will travel down 21st Street to Veterans Plaza. Awards will be announced following the parade and live music by the Johnny Cash Tribute Boy in Black will follow the awards ceremony. Go to VisitAvalonNJ.com for more info.
- Ryan Loughlin
