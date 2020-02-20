Grammy-winning guitarist and producer Paul Nelson will make a stop at Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton Saturday, Feb. 22.
Nelson has shared the stage or recorded alongside the likes of Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons and more, and has won multiple awards. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $27 advance, $35 day of. Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton. For more information, go to LizzieRoseMusic.com.
