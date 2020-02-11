Guys, this Valentine’s Day, grab your date and take her to see a dance performance that’s sure to entertain you both and keep you from having to carry the conversation all night Friday, Feb. 14 at the Stockton Performing Arts Center.
The Philadelphia Dance Company, also known as Philadanco, will perform an energizing dance performance for audiences starting at 7:30 p.m. The company, founded in 1970, is known for innovation, creativity and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance.
Tickets are $33 adults, $12 kids. There is also a dinner and show combo available for $49. The Stockton Performing Arts Center is located off Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-652-9000 or go to StocktonPAC.org or Philadanco.org.
— Jackyln McQuarrie
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.