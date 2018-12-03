The "Pinch the GrYnch" Boardwalk 5K Run hits the boards in Wildwood aonce again — this time at 10 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Participants are encouraged to dress in festive holiday outfits. The race route will run south on the Wildwoods Boardwalk to Cresse Avenue, make a turn around and head north to 21st Street. Another turn will lead runners back to the Convention Center where refreshments will be served and prizes will be awarded.
Registration is $30 per person or $15 if you donate a new, unwrapped toy for local children in need. For additional information or to register for the "Pinch the GrYnch" Boardwalk 5K Run, call 609-849-8887 or go to LunchWithLynch.com/pinch. This is a rain or shine event.
