1) Wildflowers Too
Wildflowers Too in Barnegat Light presently has a colorful and bold collection by LBI artist Kevin Coogan called “Windings of the Sea,” the title of which comes from the second stanza of Dylan Thomas’s poem “And Death Shall Have No Dominion.” The collection will be on display at Wildflowers Too on Sunday, July 28, when guests will have a chance to meet Coogan from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 609-361-1101 for info.
2) Great Bay Gallery
This is the last weekend to see “Gina’s Floating World: Reflections of Japan” by writer and artist Belle Brett of Massachusetts, whose novel serves as the source of inspiration for her series of collages, watercolors and photographs which will be on exhibit at Great Bay Gallery in Somers Point until July 27. Next up is “Messing Around with Boats,” a group exhibit that runs from July 31 to Aug. 31, with a reception Aug. 10. Go to GreatBayArtGallery.com
3) SOMA NewArt Gallery
Up until Aug. 4, catch works by Rye Tippett, Jim Inzero and Diana Heitzman at SOMA NewArt Gallery in Cape May. The next exhibits by artists Phil Courtney, Tara O’Leary and Molly Sanger Carpenter open with an opening reception on Aug. 10. The show runs through Sept. 8. Go to SOMAGallery.com.
4) Beacon Art Shortwave Gallery
Always on the cutting edge, Beacon Art of Stone Harbor (with another gallery in Beacon, N.Y.) is presently featuring artists Beth Carson and Deanna Ebner with an artists’ reception from 7-9 p.m. on July 27. Come August, see works by Yale MFA Joel Werring, whose reception is Aug. 10. Go to BeaconArt.net.
5) Ocean City Arts Center
George Gehring’s photography is exhibited at the O.C. Arts Center. His photos have been compared to watercolor paintings. The show “Saltwater Colors” runs through July 31. OceanCityArtsCenter.com
6) Ocean City Fine Arts League
7) Ocean Galleries
Josef Kote, known for blending classic and abstract elements together with his signature drip, returns to Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor from Aug. 9 to 11 with a show titled The “Josef Kote – Letting Go: Serenity Found.” Kote will be in the gallery 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The exhibition is free and all artwork available for acquisition. Go to OceanGalleries.com.
8) Nashville North Studios
On Fourth Friday, July 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., Nashville North Studios in Linwood turns into an “Animal Kingdom,” its monthly show with a solo exhibit by Cheryl K. Harrigan and a group show of works by several local artists in varying mediums. Keeping with the theme, adoptable dogs from Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View will be on hand. All artwork is for sale, as well as hand-designed doggie bandanas ($15-$45) created just for this exhibit. Live music will be performed by Jeff Toth. The exhibit runs through Aug. 14 during which time an art talk takes place 6 p.m., July 30; a doggie fashion show transpires 2 p.m. Aug. 3; and a workshop happens 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6. Go to NashvileNorthStudios.com.
9) David Macomber Gallery & Studio
Artist David Macomber just opened his brand new gallery and studio in Cape May earlier this week. This is a one-of-a-kind experience is not only a gallery but a working artists studio that’s focused on original paintings, limited-edition clothing, accessories and home styling with shopping areas set in the midst of Macomber’s personal working studio. Go to DavidMacomber.com.
