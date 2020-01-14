Looking to get a jump on Sea Isle’s Polar Bear Plunge parties?
On Saturday, Jan. 18, LaCosta Lounge in Sea Isle will host a Polar Bear Party from 6-9 p.m. The event, now in it’s 12th year, will be the final one held at Lacosta Lounge. The night will feature live music from Lecompt as well as food provided by Mike’s Seafood, an open bar, raffles, live auctions and more. The party is sponsored by the previous kings and queens of the Polar Bear Plunge.
Tickets are $30 per person and proceeds go toward the annul Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 16, as part of the town’s annual Polar Bear Weekend.
Call 856-381-8946 for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
