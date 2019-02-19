Sato 1

Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness will team up with Beacon Animal Rescue for a "Member for a Day" event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. Members of Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness are encouraged to bring a friend or family member to enjoy full use of the facilities for the day. Meanwhile Beacon Animal Rescue will be on hand with an array of adorable adoptable dogs that will be available for adoption. If that's not enough, Lululemon will have a trunk show of their latest fashions and Shore Medical Center will be on hand offering blood pressure screenings, nutritional advice and more in support of American Heart Month.

Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness is located at 90 Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Go to GreateBayRacquetAndFitness.com or BeaconAnimalRescue.org for more info.

