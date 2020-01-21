While South Jersey is often home to shows, summer festivals and plenty of entertainment, it’s not every day we get to take part in cultural celebrations. If you’re looking to have fun while also getting a taste of culture, head to the 12th Annual Winter Feast at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Township. Though this isn’t the church’s main event — that’s reserved for their June Greek Festiva l— the spin-off has taken on life of its own.
“We realized there was a demand,” says Eugenia Kramvis, Outreach Program Coordinator at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. “People wanted to have it more than once a year. It’s been very successful, and because it’s indoors, we have more of an opportunity to give it the atmosphere of Greece.”
Here are six things you’ve got to do while you’re there.
1. Eat in or take out. One of the best things about the Winter Feast is the food. With a menu that includes things like roast leg of lamb, shish-ke-bob, gyros (traditional and vegetarian options available), mousaka, pastitcio (Greek lasagna), and of course pastries like baklava, spanakopita, and so many more, there is something delicious for everyone. And if you can’t stay to enjoy? No problem. Take out and delivery are available.
2. Watch a baking demonstration. If eating delicious Greek pastries isn’t enough, and you want to learn how to make them, this is for you. Get there at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for baking demonstrations focusing on baklava and spanakopita. The instructors will be using family recipes directly from Greece, which have been passed down generation to generation.
3. Tour the venue. For those who’d like a deeper dive into Greek culture, consider taking a tour of the church. Guided tours are available hourly from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, and 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and will take visitors through the different sections of the church, explaining the areas as well as the faith.
4. Catch the entertainment. As much as the Winter Feast is a learning opportunity, it’s also a party, and as such, there’s plenty of entertainment, including traditional Greek dancing from the Trinity Leaning Center dance group at 6:15 p.m. on Friday and from Olympic Performing Artists (OPA) dance group at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, Manolia Party, a five-piece band from Greece, will perform Saturday at 7 p.m.
5. Visit the Taverna. If you want to celebrate Greek culture with dancing, live music, mezedes (platters of Greek appetizers), and spirits, get there for the Taverna evening at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It’s a guaranteed great time.
6. Win a raffle. Parties are fun, but parties with prizes? They’re our favorite. Win a basket full of gift cards valued at $300. Ticket prices are $5 for five tickets; $10 for 12 tickets; and $15 for 20 tickets.
