From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 15, the annual A.C. Weekly Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo comes to the Ocean City Music Pier. Expect a gaggle of vendors devoted to clean living along with fitness demos, yoga instruction, live music and more. Here are 3 reasons to head down and check it out.
1. You need a bit of inspiration:
Ok, so you spent the summer eating salads and worrying about your beach bod and you had big plans of stuffing your face and hiding under big sweaters in the offseason? We feel your pain, but that is exactly why you need to get off the couch and head down to the Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo. Immerse yourself in positivity and visit with a few health conscious businesses to get your head back on track.
2. You’re a jazz head.
So it’s 9:30 a.m. and you have called every last club in town on the off chance that they have a live jazz trio performing but have come up empty? We’ve got you covered. The Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo is pretty much the only spot in the area offering live jazz at this hour, so head on down to the Ocean City Music Pier, because from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. The Budesa Brothers will have you bopping along to their incredible jazz rhythms.
3. You love a good freebie.
Are you the type who always grabs a big handful of those free mints on your way out of a restaurant? Ever find yourself hoarding pamphlets at the local motels? Well, if you are looking for more free stuff to add to your collection you can head on down to the expo where a variety of vendors will have enough swag to fill your bag. While you are double down on the non-spending with a free show courtesy of Americkick Martial Arts. And if you really want to make it worth your while, you can jump in to one of the free fitness classes that will be held throughout the event.
