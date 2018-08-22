There will be something old. Let’s face it, music of recent years has not exactly produced an equivalent to Bob Dylan. And there is a good chance there never will be. So instead of sulking about this fact, why not come out and celebrate the man himself and the glorious decade of the 1960s that embraced his style of artistry to begin with? The festival, now in its fourth year is a celebration of all things Dylan, with a variety of live musical performances, memorabilia, Dylan-inspired artwork and more. This year the event will include a free street fair from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Noyes Art Garage and outside Dante Hall Theater with the main concert immediately following.
There will be something new. This year, Dylan Fest will feature the central Jersey based band Bottle of Bread as the opening act for the concert portion of the evening. Bottle of Bread is a central Jersey based tribute band that features music of both Bob Dylan and The Band — who famously served as Dylan’s backing group at various points throughout the ’60s and ’70s.
Pete Agnoli who has been the frontman for Bottle of Bread for more than 10 years is a true Dylan devotee. “Dylan embodies the never-ending search for what is true in this life,” he says. “He is a living link to the poetic tradition that came before him; Blake, Poe, Whitman, Ginsberg and Kerouac. He expresses what it is to be truly human in our time.”
It will serve as a great warmup for the real deal. If you are on the fence about whether or not to go see the real Bob Dylan when he comes to the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Saturday, Nov. 17, then Dylan Fest AC is your perfect opportunity to push you over the edge. What better warm up for the real deal could there be than surrounding yourself with other fans and spending an evening reminding yourself just how much you love this man’s music?
