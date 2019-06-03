As frequent as they’re becoming, we never get sick of a beer fest. And why should we? With bands, brews and potential new besties, beer festivals are the perfect party for any day of the year and the outdoor Wildwood Beer Fest being held this weekend is no exception.
1. The beats. With two sessions full of beer and beer culture — from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.— the toughest choice won’t just be which beers to try, but which session to attend. Fortunately, there are bands during both sessions: Animal House Band plays during the first session and Vasco during the second. Both are four-piece all guy bands and both are lots of fun.
2. The brews. Assuming you’re going to a beer fest because you like beer, you’re in for quite a few treats at the Wildwood Beer Fest. Breweries keep being added, but the current lineup includes Cape May Brewing, Bucket Brigade, River Horse, Heavy Reel, Coho Brewing, Double Nickel, Flying Fish, Gusto and many more. Can we get a “cheers” to that?
3. The bonus fun. There’s not just beer drinking. There’s beer drinking while throwing axes. That’s right, the biggest thing to hit (no pun intended) nightlife makes an appearance at the Wildwood Beer Fest with the Mobile Axe Throwing Lumberjack Challenge. And we can’t wait.
4. The bites. With all the brews you’ll sample, you’ll need to dig into some filling grub to make it through the day. Lucky for you, there will be loads of deliciousness coming from Nick’s, Moon Dawg, Pop’s Original Screamer Sauce, North Eats and TJ’s BBQ. Yumm-O.
5. The bash itself. This beer fest is shaping up to be a good one not only for its beer and entertainment lineup, but also for its location. Located in Fox Park in Wildwood, the Wildwood Beer Fest lets beer drinkers sip in the great outdoors. And along with sipping in the sunshine, attendees can take part in a brewing session or visit any of the vendors on hand, including Zippy’s Bikes, S.A. Cigars and Kilhaney’s Pickles, among others.
