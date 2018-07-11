Red Bull Surf and Rescue
Two hundred lifeguards formed 50 teams to compete in the Red Bull Surf and Rescue event in Atlantic City. Tuesday, July 18.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The annual Red Bull Surf + Rescue event will make its way back to the sandy shores of Atlantic City at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 17. The event consists of 50 teams of lifeguards from the East Coast competing head to head in a series of swimming, sprinting, paddling and rescue-based events. The teams come from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia to battle it out on the sands of America’s playground. Each four-person team must have at least one female on it. The event is free to attend and takes place on the beach at S. California Ave. Go to RedBull.com for more info.

                                                                                       — Ryan Loughlin

