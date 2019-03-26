In honor of their 50th anniversary celebration, Morey’s Piers is hosting a contest on social media where married couples can win a vow renewal ceremony. Fifty winners in total will be chosen, and Jack Morey will officiate the ceremony, which is to be heldunder the Giant Wheel at 1 p.m. Saturday May 4.
To enter, married couples can enter to win by posting a fun photo from their wedding and using the hashtag #MoreysWildWedding on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tagging @MoreysPiers. All chosen couples will participate in the ceremony together while enjoying a champagne toast, ride passes for the weekend and a $50 dining card.
Social media fans will also choose a grand prize winner of the #MoreysWildWedding contest by voting on their favorite photos from April 27 through May 3. The grand prize is a two-night stay at a Morey Resort, Breakfast in the Sky for two people (based on availability), a Wildwood helicopter ride for two from East Coast Helicopters, and two ride and water park passes valid for three days. The winners of the grand prize will be announced on Saturday, May 4 right before the vow renewal ceremony. Prize must be redeemed during 2019 season.
Moreys Piers is located at 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to MoreysPiers.com for more info.
—Ryan Loughlin
