Love to savor a good IPA? Ever find yourself daydreaming about the perfect stout? If so, Resorts Casino Hotel is the place to be from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, as they will host the annual Atlantic City Beerfest.
Guests will receive a complimentary souvenir sampling glass perfect for trying suds of every variety. The selection includes Evil Genius, Ballast Point, Flying Fish, Lord Hobo, Founders, Pinelands, Dogfish, Neshaminy Creek, Two Roads, Yards, Glasstown, Brooklyn Brewery, Stone Brewery, Bronx Brewery, Tuckahoe, Kona, Goose Island, Boulevard, Ommegang, Garden State, Blue Point, Breckenridge, 7 Mile, Eight and Sand, Slack Tide, Victory, Spellbound and more, as well as a variety of cider ales. There will also be live music and plenty to nosh on.
Tickets to the event are $30 and can be purchased at ResortsAC.com.
Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.