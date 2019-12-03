Cape May’s Tree Lighting will continue to shine a little brighter this year thanks to folk singer Mary Roth. Roth will perform seasonal favorites at the event, as she has done for more than 25 years. The event runs from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec 6. In addition to Roth, the Cape May Regional High School Chorus will also be on hand to perform.
The tree lighting will be held at the Rotary Bandstand on Lyle Lane in Cape May.
For more info, go to DiscoverCapeMay.com.
