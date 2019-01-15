Helping to kick off 2019 on a good note, downtown Hammonton will once again host its Girls Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. The female friendly evening will include dining and drink specials as well as shopping and crafting events from a variety of businesses including Annata Wine Bar, Mannino's Cannoli Express, SaDees Clothing Boutique and many more. For more info go to DowntownHammonton.com.
Round up the girls...
Ryan Loughlin
Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly
Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013
