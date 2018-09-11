Summer is over, but the fall fun has just begun in Sea Isle City. This Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16, the annual Fall Family Festival will take place. Now in its 29th year, the festival is a perfect event for adults and kids alike with everything from antique car shows and old tyme photos to free amusement rides and live music. Over 300 vendors in total will be in attendance. The festival will be located at JFK boulevard and the promenade in Sea Isle. Go to VisitSICNJ.com for more info.
- Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.