Once again this year Sea Isle City’s annual Wiffle Ball Classic brings teams together to Wiffle it up for a good cause. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. with proceeds going towards Autism Speaks! — a charity focused on raising funds and awareness for autism.
Awards will be given for 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place and 4th place. Additional awards will be given for “Best Team Name,” “Fun Stars” and “Best Uniforms.” Concessions will be available for purchase.
The event is currently closed for registration, but spectators are welcome to attend and watch. The tournament will be held at Dealy Field at 6108 Central Ave. in Sea Isle. For more info go to SeaIsleWiffClassic.com.
