Sea Isle St. Pat's Parade

The best dressed contest at Kix-McNutley’s prior to Sea Isle City’s annual St. Patricks Day parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Once again this year Sea Isle City will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

The parade is hosted and organized by Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio and his family, and 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the event. The parade begins at 83rd Street and runs down Landis Avenue, ending at 63rd Street. The parade has grown steadily throughout the years and thousands of people will attend, all dressed in their most festive green outfits.

Prior to the parade, Kix McNutley’s will host pre-game festivities, with a “Best dressed” costume contest at 2 p.m. Kic McNutley’s is also owned and operated by the Desiderio family and is located at 6400 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City.

For more info go to KixMcNutleys.com

— Ryan Loughlin

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments