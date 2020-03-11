Once again this year Sea Isle City will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
The parade is hosted and organized by Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio and his family, and 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the event. The parade begins at 83rd Street and runs down Landis Avenue, ending at 63rd Street. The parade has grown steadily throughout the years and thousands of people will attend, all dressed in their most festive green outfits.
Prior to the parade, Kix McNutley’s will host pre-game festivities, with a “Best dressed” costume contest at 2 p.m. Kic McNutley’s is also owned and operated by the Desiderio family and is located at 6400 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City.
For more info go to KixMcNutleys.com
— Ryan Loughlin
