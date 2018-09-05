The seventh annual Atlantic City Seafood Festival returns to Bader Field 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, gathering together some of the most savory seafood offerings from dozens of area restaurants. Guests can sample such delectables as ahi tuna, clams, calamari, oysters, crabs, shrimp and even alligator. The festival has a number of charitable components to it too, including a chowder cook-off that allows participants to sample multiple chowders for a minimum $5 donation that is donated to the Community FoodBank. Also returning is the third annual pet costume contest to benefit the Humane Society of Atlantic County, and a plethora of entertainment throughout each day featuring eight live bands, island dancers, chain-saw wood carvers, a crab-cake eating contest, and a children's play zone. Additionally, look for cooking demos, wine seminars, and a craft-beer tasting tent with nearly 20 breweries represented. A new speaker series is new to the festival that will include talks by such benevolent organizations as the American Littoral Society, the Surfrider Foundation, Sea Turtle Recovery, and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Entry to the A.C. Seafood Fest is $10 per person and free for children under 12. See ACSeafoodFest.com.
— Ray Schweibert
