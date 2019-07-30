Thursday, Aug. 1
ANGLESEA NIGHT MARKET: 5 to 10 p.m.; features 16 or more award-winning food trucks, gourmet food vendors, high-end crafters, and all of the excitement of the North Wildwood Entertainment District; Anglesea, Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood. 609-318-4504 or AngleseaNightMarket.com.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; celebrates the 90th birthday of NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. BayshoreCenter.org.
‘ESCAPE THE STACKS’ ESCAPE ROOM CHALLENGE: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, $5. 609-646-4476.
FREE YOGA CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; bring your own mat; instructed by the Orange Loop’s “The Leadership Studio”; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S Rhode Island Ave, Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S GOT TALENT: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; 4th Annual Hamilton Mall’s Got Talent; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or HamiltonMallsGotTalent.com.
OC FISHING CLUB OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m.; benefits the Ocean City Food Cupboard; members will be on hand to give guided tours, answer questions and demonstrate fishing from the end of the pier; Ocean City Fishing Club, 1557 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
SEASHORE GARDENS FOUNDATION GALA: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; benefits the June M. Cohen Family Connection program and the Alzheimer’s Sensory Trail & Healing Garden; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $225 or $175 for guests under the age of 40, or over the age of 75. SeashoreGardens.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays in July and August, Decatur Avenue and the beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Friday, Aug. 2
CAPE MAY BABY PARADE: 11 a.m. to noon; goes down Beach Avenue from Congress Street to Howard Street; participants are invited into Cape May Convention Hall following for the awards ceremony; registration is free to all participants 12 years of age or younger and begins at 10 a.m.; Congress Street and Beach Avenue, Cape May. DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Saturday, Aug. 3
‘BATTLE AT THE BEACH’ GRAPPLING TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4; mixed-martial-arts fighting competition featuring contestants of all ages; Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $15, free ages 7 and younger. NagaFighter.com.
CHILDREN AND ADULTS’ DANCING: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., children’s dancing; 9 to 10:30 p.m., adult ballroom dancing; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
MOREY’S PIERS BEACH SPORTS WEEKEND: Aug. 3, 4; featuring Lacrosse and Beach Hockey; beach at Oak Avenue, just north of Morey’s Mariner’s Landing Pier at Schellenger Avenue, Wildwood. MoreysPiers.com.
NIGHTS IN VENTNOR, GO GREEN BOAT PARADE: 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Ski Beach in Ventnor Heights to Ventnor Boat House; $20 to register. NightsInVentnor.info.
CRAFT BEER, MUSIC & CRAB FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; craft beers, live music, crabs and food trucks with crafters and kid’s games and entertainment; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD INAUGURAL RIB-OFF FESTIVAL: 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3, noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 4; Inaugural Rib-Off Festival; food trucks, local tent vendors, artisan and rib-related vendors, free activities, wine and craft beer tastings/sales, and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave, Wildwood. 732-481-2311 or DooWW.com.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in August and October; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
Sunday, Aug. 4
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and home made soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY ACTIVITIES: all day; special tour hours and free climbs for kids ages 14 and younger; Tuckerton Lighthouse, 112 E. Main St., Tuckerton. LighthouseFriends.com.
TUCKAHOE RIVER CANOE/KAYAK RACE, POKER RUN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 38th Annual Canoe, Kayak & Paddle Board Race and Poker Run hosted by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association; benefits the scholarship funds administered by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association; Upper Township Municipal Beach, Mosquito Landing Road, Tuckahoe (Woodbine), $20. 609-457-8879 or TuckahoeNJ.com.
VIKING VILLAGE ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; rain or shine; more than 50 antique dealers; Viking Village Antique Show, 18th Street and Bayview Avenue, Barnegat Light, free admission. 609-361-8039 or VikingVillageShows.com.
Monday, Aug. 5
JFS HOUSE TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; explore eight luxurious Downbeach homes; benefits Village by the Shore; hosted by the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $50, $75. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
CAPE MAY NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; food, prizes, beach games, bounce house, dunk tank, and more; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FREE FAMILY MOVIE: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20; showing of “Paddington 2”; popcorn, candy and soft drinks are available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
ESCAPE ROOM CHALLENGE FOR ADULTS: 6 p.m.; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EHT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 5 to 8:30 p.m.; 36th Annual Egg Harbor Township National Night Out; food, bounce houses, games, face painting, fireworks and more; EHT Municipal Alliance Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4119.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
MAYS LANDING NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6 to 9 p.m.; shark riding, live music, food trucks, face painting, and Police K-9 demos; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
FLICK & FLOAT FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 7 p.m.; enjoy a family movie while floating in the indoor pool; snacks available for purchase; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 for Members | $15 for Guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY AT CAPE MAY LIGHTHOUSE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; presented by Cape May MAC and the New Jersey Lighthouse Society; pirate-hat making, games, music and a crafts and collectibles show; Cape May Point Lighthouse, Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May Point. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY AT HEREFORD LIGHTHOUSE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; celebrate the 230th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Lighthouse Service; formal ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. with special guests from the United States Coast Guard and NJ State Police Marine Units; Hereford Inlet Lighthouse, 111 N. Central Ave., North Wildwood, free admission. 609-600-1561 or HerefordLighthouse.org.
FLICK & FLOAT FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 7 p.m.; enjoy a family movie while floating in an indoor pool; food for purchase; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $10 members, $15 guests. 609-822-1167.
Thursday, Aug. 8
ATLANTIC COUNTY 4-H FAIR: 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 10; 70th Atlantic County 4-H Fair; celebration of the accomplishments of the 4-H members; shows, demonstrations, live animals, live music, and more; David C. Wood 4-H Center & Fairgrounds, Route 50, Hamilton Township, free admission, $4 parking fee. 609-625-0056 or 609-965-1677 or AC4HFair.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Unit 96, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; continues on third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Sunday, Aug. 18
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. third Sundays through September, Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
BROADWAY BY THE BAY: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; starring Broadway performer Kevin Michael; Michael has performed on stage, television, and film; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, $25 or $50. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
Kids Stuff
Friday, Aug. 2
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; kids and teens are invited to have some fun with their friends by watching movies or playing board games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Aug. 5
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m. July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE PIRATES’: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 20; hear a story over breakfast and then create your own pirate hook to go on a treasure hunt on the grounds; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults, $18 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27; Aug. 6 show starts at 6:30 p.m.; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
CAPE MAY COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH TENNIS CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 7; affordable tennis lessons for ages 5 to 12 at Cape May County Park East; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $90. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
FAIRY TALE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; breakfast buffet with child-friendly choices, classic fairy tales, and dress-up; face painting; Carriage House Café & Tearoom, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $20 adults and kids ages 3 to 12; $5 ages 2 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
TEEN TUESDAY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; Chris Nagle of WIBBAGE Radio will host; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 1
SOMERS POINT ‘CONNECTION THURSDAYS: GET PLUGGED IN’: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through August; hosted by the City of Somers Point; “Connection Thursdays: Get Plugged In” Contemporary Christian Concerts on the Beach Series; featuring contemporary and traditional performances by local church bands; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or VisitSomersPoint.com.
Friday, Aug. 2
HIGH SOUTH: 7 to 11 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; outdoor evening concert in Cape May with the John Walter concert band; Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concert Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
SUMMER CONCERT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; enjoy the music of Phyllis Chapelle in the Gazebo behind the Municipal Building; held inside the library in the case of bad weather; Longport Municipal Court, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 3
JILL SOBULE: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; singer/songwriter Jill Sobule; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
MUMMERS CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; enjoy the sounds of Philadelphia Mummers; bring a chair or a blanket; Gazebo behind Longport Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 4
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
BLUEGRASS MUSIC AND ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 3 p.m.; Bluegrass gospel concert and sing along; performance by Ed Quinn and Friends; ice cream served following concert; Historic Friendship Church, Weymouth Road and Friendship Road, Landisville. 856-697-1967 or 609-636-7504.
JAZZ AND CRABS ON A SUMMER’S DAY: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; afternoon of crabs and jazz hosted by the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club in cooperation with the South Jersey Jazz Society; Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, free, donations welcome. 609-233-1820.
JP SOARS AND THE RED HOTS: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Monday, Aug. 5
SUITE INSPIRATION: 7 to 8:15 p.m., Rotary Park Bandstand, Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-287-6881 or SuiteInspiration.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Ave, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
JAY SIEGEL’S TOKENS: 8 to 9:30 p.m., Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, Aug. 8
LATIN JAZZ SERIES PART III: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; Part Three of the South Jersey Jazz Society’s Summers Latin Jazz Series will feature Grammy Award winner Arturo O’Farril; Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 members, $15 non-members. 609-927-6677.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 6:30 p.m., Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Thursday, Aug. 15
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Theater
Thursday, Aug. 1
‘THE RAINMAKER’: 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 31; comedy-drama Western; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $35, $30 seniors, $20 students/military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-3794 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, Aug. 4
REV THEATER COMPANY’S ‘VICTORIAN VAUDEVILLE’: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation of “Victorian Vaudeville” by REV Theater Company; bring chairs; rain date Aug. 5; JFK Park, Broadway, Somers Point, free. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weeby.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
REV’S VICTORIAN VAUDEVILLE: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 through 15; presentation of “Victorian Vaudeville” by REV Theater Company; Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $25 adults, $20 seniors and kids older than 12, free ages 11 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
CAPE MAY STAGE PRESENTS ‘SIDEKICKED’: 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7-11, 13-18, 20-25, Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 3-8, 10-15, 17-20; play gives a glimpse into the behind the scenes drama of “I Love Lucy,” as well as unheard stories from Vivian Vance’s career; presented by Cape May Stage and Cape May MAC; The Robert Shackleton, Bank and Lafayette streets, Cape May. 609-770-8311 or CapeMayStage.org.
Nature
Friday, Aug. 2
RECLAIM THE BAY ON-SITE EDUCATION/VOLUNTEERING: 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 25; see, touch and learn about tiny baby clams and oysters; Old Coast Guard Station, 420 Pelham Ave., Beach Haven. 609-462-1051.
Sunday, Aug. 4
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; presented by the Wetlands Institute; interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails to learn about the flora and fauna that call this area their home; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 8
‘BIRDS AND BEASTS OF THE CENTRAL FLYWAY’ PRESENTED BY KATHY HORN: 6 to 7 p.m., Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
WILDLIFE CONSERVATION FILM ON LIONS AND ELEPHANTS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Wildlife Conservation Film Festival will be showing a film on lions and elephants; Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or Facebook.com/SchiavoLibrary.
