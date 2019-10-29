Thursday, Oct. 31
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays Dec. 22; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
GHOST TOUR OF OCEAN CITY: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; celebrate Halloween with spine-tingling tales of restless spirits and haunted houses on a candlelight walking tour of Ocean City’s historic district; 9th Street & Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, $12-$18. GhostTour.com
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
Saturday, Nov. 2
PET HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE AND CONTEST: (This is the rain date.) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Beacon Animal Rescue; registration begins at 10 a.m., parade/contest at noon; winners for best large dog, best small dog and best in show. $10 donation per pet goes directly to Beacon. Event takes place at LeGates Farm Market where there will also be hayrides, a pumpkin patch, scarecrow making and more. 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May. Find Beacon Animal Rescue on Facebook.com.
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS — ‘INDIAN STYLE DESSERTS’: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; sweet milk pudding with roasted vermicelli, mixed nuts, and Cardamom/saffron, known as “Kheer”; also make an Indian styled funnel cake called “Jalebi”; Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $85. Atlantic.edu.
ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS — ‘RUSSIAN DELIGHTS’: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 2 & 9; two-session course, with the first course delving into the Zakuski, Russian version of Tapas; Mays Landing Campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $150. Altantic.Edu/Academics.
BID AND BUY: 3:30 doors open, 5 p.m. dinner served; 22nd Annual Bid and Buy dinner; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $25 adults, $12 ages 11 and younger, reservations required. HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; crafts, baked goods, homemade soup, vendors, Chinese auction, food and more; First United Methodist Church, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House. 609-465-7087.
CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BY THE SEA: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 2; crafters and collectibles dealers from throughout the region display and sell their wares; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC); Cape May Convention Hall, Beach Avenue at Stockton, Cape May, $2 admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; more than 30 vendors with handmade items; hosted by Cologne Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary; Cologne Vol Fire Company, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing, free admission. 609-804-1749.
‘HONEYLAND’ SHOWING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; hosted by the Lighthouse International Film Society; showing of “Honeyland,” the most-awarded film of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $5 online, $7 door, free members. 6LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
TRAIL OF TWO CITIES: 24th Annual Run/Walk over the Somers Point-Ocean City Bridge; benefits the Somers Point Foundation for Education and Children’s Programming in Ocean City; rain or shine; begins at the Ocean City Transportation Center and ends in Kennedy Park in Somers Point, $25, $30. lmsports.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
‘MEMBER FOR A DAY’ AT GREATE BAY: Two sessions: 9 a.m.-noon; 4-7 p.m. Be a Member for a Day at Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness Club and enjoy all that membership has to offer for free from group fitness classes to state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment. All for free for the day! Beacon Animal Rescue will be there with some awesome, adoptable dogs and you can also shop till you drop as Lululemon will be there with their fabulous athleisurewear, along with other great vendors. 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-926-9550 or find on Facebook.com.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; learn to square dance; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
DOG & CAT ADOPTION HOSTED BY BURKE SUBARU: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Head to Burke Motor Group for a different kind of pet adoption event. Dogs and cats from Beacon Animal Rescue that are in need of loving homes will be available for adoption, while Burke provides a light dinner for guests as well as special gifts. Please bring a pet food donation. 519 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. RSVP to francey.burke@burkemotorgroup.com by Nov. 1, or call 609-465-6000.
THOMAS L. FRIEDMAN PRESENTATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; bestselling author of “The World is Flat” and New York Times foreign affairs columnist; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $32 adults, $27 seniors and students. GruninCenter.org.
Saturday, Nov. 30
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. IACSSJ.org.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 31
BROOKS WILLIAMS: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $20 advance, $25 day of show. LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
MESSIAH REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCE: 7:15 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 2; open to all interested singers; Alton Auditorium, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. Stockton.edu.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; tour Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Theater
Thursday, Oct. 31
‘THE TAMING’: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Nov. 1; Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-770-8311
Friday, Nov. 1
‘BETTE DAVIS AIN’T FOR SISSIES’: 2 to 4 p.m., Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $20 adults, $17 seniors. GruninCenter.org.
‘SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE OF THE BLUE CARBUNCLE’: 8 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1, 2; performed radio-style with sound effects and commercials; First Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $28 adults, $20 students and military, free ages 11 and younger. CapeMayMAC.org.
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’: 7:30 p.m.; a Fool Moon Theater production; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $35. GatewayByTheBay.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Nature
Friday, Nov. 1
RECLAIM THE BAY ON-SITE EDUCATION/VOLUNTEERING: 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 25; see, touch and learn about tiny baby clams and oysters; Old Coast Guard Station, 420 Pelham Ave., Beach Haven. 609-462-1051.
