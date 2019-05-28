This week the ShopRite LPGA Classic returns to South Jersey. Since 1986, this tournament has produced some of the most exciting golf in the history of the LPGA. From Annika Sorenstam to Betsy King the past champions of the ShopRite LPGA Classic represent the finest in professional golf. This year's event will be held Monday through Sunday, June 3 through 9 at Seaview in Galloway. Fans can look forward to watching defending champion Annie Park as well as Anna Nordqvist, Stacy Lewis, Karrie Webb and many others.
One day grounds tickets are $15 and weekly grounds passes are $30. Seaview is located at 401 S New York Road in Galloway. To purchase tickets and for more info, go to ShopRiteLPGAClassic.com
