Sea Isle’s largest summer festival — the Skimmer Festival — returns Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The huge event features all kinds of family-friendly activities and entertainment such as crafts, a food court, old-timey photos, face painting, live music, and antique auto show and, maybe best of all, free amusement rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The fun happens in and around Excursion Park, JFK and Pleasure. For a complete list of activities and a schedule of evnets, go to VisitSICNJ.com.
— Pamela Dollak
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.