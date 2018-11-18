Ocean City is getting into the spirit of things with two neat events.
Prior to indulging in many delicious eats on Thanksgiving Day, start off on the right foot — or the left — at the Fast and Furriest 5K Turkey Trot, which goes off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City. Adult registration is $30; kids are $15. For more information, call 609-398-9500 (ext. 4) or go to HSOCNJ.org.
Once the bird has been eaten, spend Friday, Nov. 23, walking it off at Christmas in the Downtown, also known as “Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue,” from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will feature carolers and performers up and down Asbury Avenue between Sixth and 11th streets. Additionally, downtown stores will offer discount shopping; there will be free horse-and-carriage rides and more carolers will perform at 4 p.m. on the steps of City Hall, Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue — including singer Jackie Evancho who will offer a preview of her Saturday-night Music Pier show. The event culminates around 5 p.m. when Santa Claus will emerge on the rooftop of City Hall and, with assistance from an Ocean City Fire Department ladder truck, will descend and light the City Hall Christmas Tree.
Go to OCNJ.us for more.
— Pamela Dollak
